Three Homers Back Dollard for Another Win

September 3, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers







Midland, TX - Taylor Dollard pitched five shutout innings and the Arkansas Travelers hit three home runs in an 8-1 win over the Midland RockHounds on Saturday night. The victory for Dollard was his 15th of the season which leads all of minor league baseball. He also lowered his Texas League leading ERA to 1.95. Cade Marlowe paced the offense with a four hit night including an the Travelers first inside-the-park home run of the season. Kaden Polcovich followed that with a traditional blast as part of a two hit night. Joe Rizzo posted three hits in the game including a solo home run.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas scored in each of the first three innings as they built and early lead.

* Dollard ran into trouble in the fifth with runners at second and third with no outs. He got out of it with a pair of strikeouts and a groundout.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Cade Marlowe: 4-5, 2 runs, 2B, HR, 3 RBI

* RHP Taylor Dollard: Win, 5 IP, 5 H, 6 K

News and Notes

* Dollard is the first pitcher in the Texas League to win 15+ games since 2007 and the first Travelers pitcher to accomplish the feat since 1998, the year before he was born.

* Rizzo hit is 20th home run of the season. It is only the fifth 20+ homer campaign by a Trav since the club moved to Dickey-Stephens Park in 2007.

Up Next

Arkansas looks to close out the visit to Midland with a win on Sunday as right-hander Prelander Berroa takes the mound opposite lefty David Leal. First pitch is set for 2:00 and the game will be broadcast on 93.3 The Fish, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

Texas League Stories from September 3, 2022

