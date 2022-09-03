Sod Poodles Game Notes: September 3 vs Frisco

September 3, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







The Sod Poodles (60-63) will face the Frisco RoughRiders (66-57) in game four at 7:05 PM tonight from HODGETOWN. The series is currently tied, 2-2.

SS Blaze Alexander went 3-for-4 last night for his 23rd multi-hit game of the season.

Since returning from injury in early August, Alexander is hitting .333 (23-for-69) with four doubles, two triples, five home runs, and 20 RBI in 19 games.

