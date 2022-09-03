Saturday Night's Game Postponed Due to Rain

September 3, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - Due to rainy conditions, Saturday night's game between the San Antonio Missions and Corpus Christi Hooks has been postponed. The two clubs will play a doubleheader on Sunday beginning at 5:00 p.m. Both games will be seven-inning contests.

Fans who purchased tickets for Saturday night's game will be able to exchange their tickets for any remaining game in the regular season.

For more information regarding our ticket exchange policy, call 210-675-PARK.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.