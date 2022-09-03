Hooks & Missions Washed Out
September 3, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
SAN ANTONIO - Saturday's Texas League contest between Corpus Christi and San Antonio is postponed due to rain at Wolff Stadium.
The game is scheduled to be made up as part of a Sunday doubleheader. The twin bill, consisting of two seven-inning games, is slated to begin at 5:05 PM. Coverage begins at 5 o'clock on News Radio 1360 KKTX-AM and the iHeartRadio App.
The Hooks, riding a six-game winning streak, are off Monday before opening their final homestand of the year on Tuesday against the Midland RockHounds.
