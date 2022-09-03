Hooks & Missions Washed Out

September 3, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







SAN ANTONIO - Saturday's Texas League contest between Corpus Christi and San Antonio is postponed due to rain at Wolff Stadium.

The game is scheduled to be made up as part of a Sunday doubleheader. The twin bill, consisting of two seven-inning games, is slated to begin at 5:05 PM. Coverage begins at 5 o'clock on News Radio 1360 KKTX-AM and the iHeartRadio App.

The Hooks, riding a six-game winning streak, are off Monday before opening their final homestand of the year on Tuesday against the Midland RockHounds.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.