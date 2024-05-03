Three Baysox Blasts Sink SeaWolves

Erie's (12-11) struggled to keep the Baysox (14-11) in the yard in a 5-1 loss on Friday.

For the third time in four games, Erie scored in the first inning. Gage Workman led off with a double. Hao-Yu Lee's single sent him to third. Bowie starter Brandon Young threw a wild pitch, which scored Workman and gave Erie a 1-0 lead.

Erie starter Austin Bergner made the lead stand up into the third inning. In the third, Jud Fabian blasted his second homer in as many days to tie the game at 1-1.

With two on and two out in the fourth, Samuel Basallo crushed a three-run home run off Bergner to give Bowie a 4-1 lead. Bergner lasted five innings and allowed four runs on six hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

RJ Petit surrendered a third Baysox homer, a solo shot by Anthony Servideo, in the seventh to make it 5-1.

Erie's last hit of the game was Workman's single in the third.

After Young departed after 2.1 innings, three Bowie relievers combined for 6.2 innings of hitless relief. Kyle Brnovich (1-1) earned the win by striking out eight batters in four frames. Bergner (0-1) took the loss.

Troy Melton pitches for Erie as the SeaWolves, who have dropped three of four to begin the series, look to avoid a second consecutive series loss. Seth Johnson pitches for Bowie at 6:35 p.m.

