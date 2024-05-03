Somerset's INF Benjamin Cowles and RHP Trystan Vrieling Sweep April MiLB Award Honors

May 3, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots infielder Benjamin Cowles

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots infielder Benjamin Cowles(Somerset Patriots)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - Minor League Baseball has announced that Somerset Patriots INF Benjamin Cowles and RHP Trystan Vrieling have been named the Eastern League Player and Pitcher of the Month for April.

Cowles batted .351/.433/.623 and led the league in average (.351), hits (27), doubles (eight), total bases (48), on-base percentage (.433), slugging percentage (.623) and OPS (1.056). He was fourth in runs scored (14).

He recorded seven multi-hit games and hit safely in six straight games to start the month and eight straight games to end the month.

Cowles, recently promoted to the Yankees No. 29 prospect per MLB Pipeline, was selected by the organization in the 10th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Maryland.

Vrieling went 2-1 with a 1.88 ERA in his first four professional starts and held opponents to a .145 average. He struck out 25 and walked six over 24.0 innings.

Vrieling was recently named the Pitcher of the Week for games played April 15 -21. During that period, Vrieling started on April 19th with 7.2 hitless and scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts in a win against the Hartford Yard Goats.

Vrieling, the team's No. 22 prospect, was selected by the Yankees in the third round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Gonzaga University.

It's the second time that Somerset has swept Player of the Month honors. Cowles and Vrieling join INF Diego Castillo and RHP Janson Junk, who were both selected for June of 2021. They become the 7th and 8th Patriots to receive the honor, with the last going to C/1B Ben Rice in August of 2023.

