Carson Taylor Named Phillies Minor League Hitter of the Month

May 3, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - Reading Fightin Phils first baseman Carson Taylor was named Friday as the Philadelphia Phillies Minor League Player of the Month of April, as announced by the Phillies. Taylor joins Single-A Clearwater's George Klassen in collecting the organizational honors, as Klassen was named Pitcher of the Month.

In April, Taylor slashed .354/.426/.708, with a 1.134 OPS. He added three doubles, one triple, four home runs, 18 RBI, five walks, two stolen bases, and eight runs scored across 13 games played. His two stolen bases came on April 24 against Somerset, which set a career-high for the 24-year-old.

Amongst Eastern League hitters with at least 50 plate appearances in April, Taylor ranked second in batting average slugging percentage, and OPS. He was also tied for second in RBI, tied for fifth in home runs and sixth in on-base percentage.

Taylor quickly made his mark in Reading when he hit two home runs on Opening Night, April 9 against Portland, with the second long ball proving to be the eventual game-winner. It was the third time in his career Taylor hit two home runs in a game and he tied a career-high with four RBI in the game.

Other highlights from April from Taylor included a game-tying home run on April 7 at Bowie, a three-hit/three-RBI game on April 19 at Binghamton, three RBI and a home run on April 20 at Binghamton, and two runs, two RBI, and a triple on April 23 vs Somerset. Taylor additionally had an eight-game hitting streak from April 5-20. As of May 3, Taylor is hitting .611 with runners in scoring position, ranking as one of the best marks in all of Minor League Baseball.

The Phillies acquired Taylor in the Minor League Phase of the Rule Five Draft in December of 2023 from the Los Angeles Dodgers. He spent all of 2023 with Double-A Tulsa. Taylor also spent all of 2022 with Tulsa and made his pro debut in 2021 with High-A Great Lakes. Following the 2021 season, Taylor was invited to participate in the Arizona Fall League.

The Dodgers drafted Taylor in the fourth round of the 2020 draft out of Virginia Tech. With the Hokies, Taylor was named a 2020 Collegiate Baseball All-American and named to the 2020 Buster Posey Award Watch List, which recognizes the best catcher in college baseball. Taylor played high school baseball at Hyde Park School and Greater Atlanta Christian School for the Atlanta, Georgia, native.

Reading returns home Tuesday, May 7 to begin a six-game series with the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies) that runs through Sunday May 12.

To buy tickets, call 610-370-BALL, go to rphils.com/tickets or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2024 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi.

