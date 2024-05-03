Senators Drop Curve, 2-0
May 3, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators defeated the Altoona Curve 2-0 on Friday night at FNB Field. The Senators got on the board in the 4 th inning as Dylan Crews scored following a single by Yohandy Morales to take a 1-0 lead. In the 6 th inning, Brady House hit a solo home run to extend the Senators' lead to 2-0.
THE BIG PLAY
With one out and the bases loaded, Altoona's Mike Jarvis lifted a fly ball to the left fielder Andrew Pinckney, who made the catch and threw to Israel Pineda to tag out Joe Perez at home, ending the game and preserving the shutout.
FILIBUSTERS
Brady House hit his 5 th home run of the year... Yohandy Morales extended his hitting streak to eight games with a single in the fourth inning... Robert Hassell III extended his on-base streak to 18 games with a single in the fifth inning... Brad Lord, Orlando Ribalta, and Nash Walters combined to throw the Senators' 2 nd shutout win of the season, striking out 12 batters... Brad Lord earned his first AA win... With the win, the Senators have won six straight games.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and Altoona Curve play game six of their seven-game series Saturday at 6:00 p.m at FNB Field. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM, & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 5:45 p.m.
