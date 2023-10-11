Three Assigned to Maine from Providence Bruins

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners added three players to the training camp roster on Wednesday, as forwards Jimmy Lambert and Owen Pederson, along with defenseman Ethan Ritchie were assigned to the Mariners from their American Hockey League affiliate, the Providence Bruins.

Jimmy Lambert is already familiar with the ECHL's North Division, having played 27 games for the Worcester Railers last season. The 26-year-old forward from Newcastle, Great Britain, also spent half of his rookie campaign with the Bridgeport Islanders of the AHL. With Worcester, he posted 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) in 27 games. Lambert attended the University of Michigan, where he was a two-year alternate captain and a BIG10 champion in 2022. Lambert comes from a family full of hockey players, most notably his uncle Lane Lambert, the head coach of the New York Islanders. Jimmy's cousin, Brad Lambert was a first-round draft pick of the Winnipeg Jets in 2022.

Owen Pederson, a 21-year-old forward from Stony Plain, Alberta, looks to make his professional debut after a huge final season of junior hockey. As an alternate captain of the Western Hockey League's Winnipeg Ice, he posted 74 points (32 goals, 42 assists) in 65 games, adding 12 more (4 goals, 8 assists) in 19 playoff contests. Pederson also brings size to the team, weighing in at 6'3, 193 pounds.

Ethan Ritchie bolsters the Mariners defensive corps, also coming out of the junior hockey circuit. Ritchie played most recently in the Ontario Hockey League with the Sarnia Sting, where he was the top-scoring defenseman each of the last two seasons. In 2022-23, Ritchie scored 13 goals, while chipping in 31 assists in 65 games for the Sting. He also had six points (three goals, three assists) in 15 playoff games. The 21-year-old blue liner hails from Oakville, Ontario.

Pederson and Ritchie both suited up for the Boston Bruins at the Buffalo Prospects Challenge in mid-September.

The Mariners now have 27 players at training camp, which continues throughout the week. All practice sessions are being held at Troubh Ice Arena and are open to the public from 10 AM - 11:30 AM on Wednesday and Thursday and 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Friday. The first of two preseason games against the Worcester Railers is Friday at the Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn. Game time is 7:00 PM and tickets can be purchased for $10 on the arena's website or at the door.

The regular season home opener presented by Evergreen Credit Union is Saturday, October 21st at 6 PM, against the Trois-Rivieres Lions. Single game tickets for all 36 regular season home games are now on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. The full schedule for the 2023-24 season, presented by Hannaford to Go, can be viewed here. Full and half season packages, 12-game plans, 10-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland.

