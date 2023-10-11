La Cage Event Catering (A Division of Grandio Group) Will Operate Colisée Vidéotron's Food Concessions

October 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Lions de Trois-Rivières are delighted to announce the launch of a new partnership with La Cage Event Catering (a division of Grandio Group). This alliance will have La Cage operating the food concessions at Colisée Vidéotron in Trois-Rivières starting with the 2023-24 Lions' season, providing fans with an exceptional gastronomic experience.

An alliance promoting Quebec culture and products

This strategic partnership is a perfect fit with the Lions de Trois-Rivières' mission: Namely, to promote Quebec culture and products. By partnering the Lions de Trois-Rivières with La Cage - two iconic Quebec brands - the Lions are strengthening their commitment to the local community and offering an enriching hockey experience for its fan base.

"We are delighted to collaborate with La Cage beginning with this season. This association directly correlates with our goal to highlight the team's predominantly Québécois identity and offering fans an outstanding entertainment experience and high-quality products," said Étienne Fortier, Director of Operations, Events and Fan Experiences for the Lions de Trois-Rivières.

With this partnership, Lions de Trois-Rivières fans will be able to savour La Cage's high-quality products during each game at Colisée Vidéotron. Whether it be enjoying brasserie classics or exploring original culinary creations, hockey fans will have a wide range of gastronomic options to choose from.

The Lions de Trois-Rivières are excited to get things going starting with the team's season opener on October 20 by offering a complete sporting, entertainment and dining experience, both on the ice and at the concessions.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.