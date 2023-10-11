Heartlanders Announce Schedule Change: Game on October 21 Moved to October 19

October 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







The Iowa Heartlanders announced the team has moved its game on Saturday, Oct. 21 to Thursday, Oct. 19 at 6:35 p.m. The team's home opening weekend will now be Thursday, Oct. 19 and Friday, Oct. 20, with each puck drop at 6:35 p.m.

All tickets originally purchased for Saturday, Oct. 21's game will be honored for Thursday, Oct. 19. For all ticket questions/inquiries regarding the change, please call 319-569-4625 and email tickets@iowaheartlanders.com. Tickets for both games are available at iowaheartlanders.com/tickets and by calling 319-569-4625.

Here is the reasoning behind the decision:

We believe in providing our fans and our players with the best experience possible, and these things go hand-in-hand with the services we provide. Keeping our game on Saturday would not have been possible due to staffing limitations affecting game operations and player safety as a result of the announced 2:30 p.m. kickoff time of the Iowa Football Game on Saturday, Oct. 21. Many of the service providers used at Xtream Arena are also utilized at the University of Iowa's home football games.

Similar to the Hawkeyes, we believe in top-notch care for our athletes and the best in entertainment for our fans. We utilize Wired Production Group/HawkVision at Xtream Arena for our video production, the Johnson County Ambulance Service for our EMS, and recently struck a deal with University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics to provide doctors and medical care for our players. These 3 groups are the "best of the best" in their respective areas of expertise. Since our ownership change officially took place, we have worked to find a solution for this game, but we also understand you cannot have two groups using these services at the same time and we will not shortchange our fans by risking fan and player safety. Additionally, just like you, we want to support the University of Iowa's incredible fans and electric atmosphere at Kinnick Stadium as much as you do on the Saturday, October 21 game against Minnesota at 2:30 p.m.

We have also worked to ensure our games scheduled for Saturday, November 11 and Saturday, November 18 do not pose staffing and safety conflicts and will be played on those scheduled days.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.