Orlando Solar Bears Partner with Roseus Hospitality Group
October 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced a partnership agreement with Roseus (pronounced: Roh-zeh-uh) Hospitality Group for the 2023-24 season.
"We are delighted to announce our partnership with Roseus" said Solar Bears president Chris Heller. "Roseus is in their first season as a sponsor and we look forward to a long-standing partnership."
Phil Bernardo, CEO, Roseus Hospitality Group said: "We are thrilled to partner with the Solar Bears and provide their fans with vacation homes to enjoy while on a staycation or catching the team on the road."
The Solar Bears open the 2023-24 season at AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center against the back-to-back Kelly Cup Champion Florida Everblades on Thursday, October 19 at 7 p.m.
