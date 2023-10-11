Orlando Solar Bears Partner with Roseus Hospitality Group

October 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced a partnership agreement with Roseus (pronounced: Roh-zeh-uh) Hospitality Group for the 2023-24 season.

"We are delighted to announce our partnership with Roseus" said Solar Bears president Chris Heller. "Roseus is in their first season as a sponsor and we look forward to a long-standing partnership."

Phil Bernardo, CEO, Roseus Hospitality Group said: "We are thrilled to partner with the Solar Bears and provide their fans with vacation homes to enjoy while on a staycation or catching the team on the road."

The Solar Bears open the 2023-24 season at AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center against the back-to-back Kelly Cup Champion Florida Everblades on Thursday, October 19 at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.