Leading Scorer Stinil Added to Training Camp Roster

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that leading scorer Michal Stinil has been signed to an ECHL contract and added to the training camp roster. Additionally, Brett Boeing has been placed on waivers.

Stinil, 24, originally signed in the offseason toverseas with the Vienna Capitals. A native of Decin, Czech Republic, the 5-foot-11, 194-pound forward led the Thunder last season in goals (31), assists (48) and points (79). He made a 49-point increase from his rookie to sophomore season when he collected 30 points (13g, 17a) in 54 games during the 2021-22 campaign.

Prior to turning pro, Stinil played one full season at American International College. In 2020-21, he had seven points (2g, 5a) in 17 games and helped AIC to the Atlantic Hockey Association Regular Season Title. He also helped win the Jack Riley Memorial Trophy for winning the AHA Hockey Championship Tournament.

Before heading to college, he played two seasons in the North American Hockey League for the Lone Star Brahmas. Stinil netted 41 points (20g, 21a) in 45 games and racked up 142 penalty minutes during the 2019-20 campaign. Overall, he finished with 64 points (34g, 30a) in 74 career games for the Brahmas.

