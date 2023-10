ECHL Transactions - October 11

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, October 11, 2023:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Fort Wayne:

Olivier Picard, F

Jordan Maher, F

Jacksonville:

Steven Leonard, F

Bailey Conger, F

Sean Leonard, D

Justin Cmunt, F

Kansas City:

Mario Vrab, G

Savannah:

Ryan Kenny, G

Mike Gelatt, F

John MacDonald, D

Scott Pedersen, D

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Brendon Michaelian, D

Parker Saretsky, F

Savannah:

Daniel Winslow, F

Wichita:

Brett Boeing, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Ryan Gagnon, D added to training camp roster

Add Grant Hebert, F added to training camp roster

Add Mark Sinclair, G assigned by Belleville

Add Leevi Merilainen, G assigned by Ottawa

Atlanta:

Add Aidan De La Gorgendiere, D added to training camp roster

Add Jackson Pierson, F added to training camp roster

Fort Wayne:

Add Jack Dugan, F added to training camp roster

Add Jake Chiasson, F assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton

Add Carl Berglund, F assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton

Add Connor Corcoran, D assigned by Bakersfield

Add Alexis D'Aoust, F assigned by Bakersfield

Add Ethan De Jong, F assigned by Bakersfield

Delete Kamerin Nault, F traded to Florida

Greenville:

Add Jacob Ingham, G assigned by Ontario

Idaho:

Add Janis Svanenbergs, F added to training camp roster

Add Bryan Thomson, G assigned by Texas

Add Ben Zloty, D assigned by Texas

Indy:

Add Mitchell Weeks, G assigned by Rockford

Iowa:

Add Pavel Novak, F assigned from Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota

Maine:

Add Jimmy Lambert, F assigned by Providence

Add Owen Pederson, F assigned by Providence

Add Ethan Ritchie, D assigned by Providence

Orlando:

Add Alexandre Fortin, F added to training camp roster

Trois-Rivières:

Add Marco Costantini, G signed contract, added to training camp roster

Add Joe Vrbetic, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Tulsa:

Add Cameron Supryka, D added to training camp roster

Add Eddie Matsushima, F assigned by San Diego

Add Tomas Suchanek, G assigned by San Diego

Wheeling:

Add Dillon Hamaliuk, F assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Add Jordan Frasca, F assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Add Lukas Svejkovsky, F assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Add Ty Glover, F assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Add Taylor Gauthier, G assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Add Thimo Nickl, D assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Add Justin Addamo, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Add Evan Vierling, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wichita:

Add Michal Stinil, F signed contract, added to training camp roster

Add Beck Warm, G assigned by San Jose (AHL)

