Thorpe Dominates on the Mound against Lookouts

April 25, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







Starting pitcher Drew Thorpe pitched six solid innings as the Birmingham Barons defeated the Chattanooga Lookouts 6-1 at AT&T Field on Wednesday night. Thorpe was dominant for most of the game, improving to 4-0 with a 0.75 ERA on the season.

RHP Thorpe pitched 6.0 innings, giving up only six hits, one run, one earned run, one walk, and three strikeouts. For the season, in four games started, Thorpe has pitched 24.0 innings, giving up only 16 hits, two runs, two earned runs, five walks, and 21 strikeouts.

The Barons (12-5) scored first in the game when Wilfred Veras singled on a line drive to center field, scoring Brooks Baldwin. With the score, the Barons took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Chattanooga (4-12) scored in the bottom of the second inning on a Nicholas Northcut single, scoring Austin Hendrick. With the run, the game was tied at 1-1.

In the top of the fifth inning, Terrell Tatum 2-RBI double to centerfield scored Jacob Burke and Duke Ellis. With those two runs, the Barons took a 3-1 lead.

In the top of the seventh inning, Tatum reached base on a first baseman error, and Alsander Womack scored, giving the Barons a 4-1 lead. Later that inning, Baldwin singled to right field, and Ellis and Tatum scored, giving the Barons a 6-1 lead they would not give up.

In the Barons win, Baldwin scored 3-for-5 with a run scored and two RBIs, raising his average to .431, leading the Southern League. Tatum had a hit and three RBIs, and Ellis went 2-for-4, scoring two runs.

