Montgomery Drops Thursday Night Contest to Mississippi

April 25, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (9-9) gave up the final 10 runs of the game and dropped their Thursday night contest against the Mississippi Braves (6-12) at Riverwalk Stadium.

Heriberto Hernandez extended his on-base streak to 15 games with a double off the third base bag in the second. Tanner Murray smashed his first homer to right field to give the Biscuits a 2-0 lead. Murray has five RBI in his last two games.

Ian Seymour went five innings for a fourth straight start to begin 2024. He allowed three runs on five hits and two walks with six strikeouts. Seymour is 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA, 28 strikeouts, and four walks over 20 innings in his first four starts.

Murray singled and scored in the fifth to tie the game at 3-3. Nothing went right for Montgomery after that. Mississippi ripped off ten runs from the sixth to eighth innings and won it 13-3.

The fourth game of the series is Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Ben Peoples will make the start for Montgomery while Hurston Waldrep will start for Mississippi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

