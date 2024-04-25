Blue Wahoos Announce Local Television Partnership with Blab TV

April 25, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos announced this week that their Friday and Saturday home games will air locally on Blab TV in the greater Pensacola area for the remainder of the 2024 season.

The deal returns Blue Wahoos baseball to free-to-access, over-the-air television throughout Northwest Florida in a partnership with Bally Live and the Blue Wahoos Baseball Network.

"Our visibility on local television is key to maintaining the remarkable fan support that our team enjoys," said Blue Wahoos general manager Steve Brice. "We are excited to renew our relationship with Blab TV and give our fans Major League access to their Blue Wahoos."

Blab TV is available at the following channel listings in the Pensacola area:

Cox Channel 6

Mediacom Channel 21

Spectrum Channel 14

Dish Channel 53

DIRECTV Channel 53

Over The Air Channel 53.1

Erik Bremer returns for his third season as the "Voice of the Blue Wahoos" for every game, joined by new broadcaster Carter Bainbridge on home game broadcasts.

A free streaming audio broadcast is also available for all 138 home and road games on BlueWahoos.com/radio and the redesigned MiLB App. Online video broadcasts of all games are available through Bally Live or with a subscription to MLB At Bat, part of the MLB.tv package.

Single-game tickets, mini plans, group outings, and season tickets for the 2024 season are available now at BlueWahoos.com and the Blue Wahoos Stadium box office.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Founded in 2012, they have won Southern League Championships in 2017 and 2022. Their mission is to improve the quality of life for people in their community, and to make Pensacola the best place to live in the world.

