M-Braves Bash Biscuits Using Complete Performance on Thursday

April 25, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Mississippi Braves used their most complete performance of the young season on Thursday night to blast the Montgomery Biscuits 13-3 at Riverwalk Stadium. Mississippi posted a season-high 13 runs and 14 hits, with Tyler Tolve, Cal Conley, and Bryson Horne leading the way with three hits each.

Despite all the offense, the M-Braves (6-12) got a quality start and clutch performance on the mound from Drew Parrish (W, 2-2). The left-hander was the least heralded of the two starters on Thursday, but Parrish was better. Over 6.0 innings, he allowed two earned runs on six hits with one walk and seven strikeouts. It was the former Flordia State star's longest outing of the season and matched his season high in strikeouts.

The Biscuits (9-9) picked up where they left off on Wednesday and jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the second inning. Heriberto Hernandez doubled, and then Tanner Murray blasted a two-run homer.

The Braves were held scoreless by Tampa Bay's No. 17 prospect Ian Seymour through the first three innings but broke out in the fourth. Keshawn Ogans drew a walk to start the frame, and then Tolve doubled him home with one out. With two outs, Conley and Horne hit back-to-back RBI singles to give Mississippi a 3-2 lead.

The Biscuits took advantage of a Mississippi error in the fifth inning and tied the game. The Braves dominated the rest of the game, scoring ten runs over the next three innings.

Tolve started the scoring in the top of the sixth with a solo home run to left that cleared the railing to put the Braves on top, 4-3. In the seventh and eighth, the Braves would send a combined 19 batters to the plate. Biscuits reliever Antonia Menendez hit Javier Valdes and walked Yolbert Sanchez and Tolve to load the bases. Geraldo Quintero hit an RBI single, and Conley walked with the bases loaded to make it 6-3. Austin Vernon relieved Menendez and walked Justin Dean with the bases loaded to up the lead to 7-3.

In the eighth, Valdes started things off again by getting hit by a pitch. Sanchez singled, and Quintero walked ahead of Conley, who smoked a two-run single into right field to make it 9-3. Horne followed with a single to give the M-Braves double-digit runs for the first time this year. Dean delivered the exclamation point on the win with a three-run home run the opposite way to right field, increasing the lead to 13-3.

The pitching behind Parrish was solid on Thursday. Domingo Gonzalez tossed a scoreless seventh inning, and Patrick Halligan pitched out of trouble in the seventh and posted 2.0 shutout innings with three strikeouts to close out the game.

Offensively, the M-Braves have scored 25 runs in three games to start the series. Tolve is 6-for-15 with two home runs, three doubles, and seven RBI over the three games. Conley finished the night 3-for-3 with two walks and four RBI, reaching base safely five times. Horne was 3-for-5 with two RBI. Dean was on base three times and tallied four RBI, including his second homer of the year.

The M-Braves and Biscuits are meeting on Friday night for game four of the six-game series at Riverwalk Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm with RHP Hurston Waldrep (0-3, 7.62) starting for Mississippi, against RHP Ben Peoples (1-1, 2.51) for Montgomery. Coverage begins at 5:50 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park for a six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos from April 30 to May 5. For tickets and information on the latest promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

