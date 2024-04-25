Lookouts Drop Third Straight Game

The Chattanooga Lookouts surrendered five unanswered runs in their 8-3 defeat to the Birmingham Barons. Chattanooga has now dropped three straight games.

Birmingham got out to an early lead, scoring on a bases-loaded walk and a two-run single. In the fifth, Jack Rogers scored on a Tyler Callihan force-out.

The home squad proceeded to tie the game up in the sixth innings when Nick Northcut hammered a home run down the left-field line. The tie was short-lived, however. An inning later Bryan Ramos bounced a home run off the videoboard to make it 5-3. They added one more run in the eighth and two more in the ninth to put the game away.

Northcut led the way in the loss, belting the homer and a double. Rodgers also continued his hot streak drawing a walk, smacking a single, and scoring a run.

Tomorrow night the Chattanooga Lookouts will transform into the Chattanooga Wreckers on Fireworks Friday presented by Miller Industries. The first 1,000 fans to the park will receive a Wreckers car freshener.

