Barons Win, On 7-Game Winning Streak

April 25, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







Shortstop Brooks Baldwin had four hits to lead the Barons to an 8-3 win over Chattanooga at AT&T Field on Thursday night. With the win, the Barons have won seven straight games and improved to a 13-5 record, the best in the Southern League.

Baldwin and the Barons pounded out 15 hits in the game. The Barons (13-5) scored first when Terrell Tatum walked, and Michael Turner scored with loaded bases. Still with the bases loaded, Baldwin singled to left field and scored Jacob Burke and Duke Ellis. With the early runs, the Barons led 3-0 in the top of the second inning.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Chattanooga (4-13) scored on a Tyler Callihan fielder's choice, scoring Jack Rogers. The Lookouts cut the lead to 3-1.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Lookouts tied the score at 3-3 on a Nicholas Northcut 2-run home run scoring Austin Callahan, but after that, the Barons scored five unanswered runs to close out the game.

Bryan Ramos hit his first home run in the top of the seventh inning, scoring Wilfred Veras on the play. In the top of the eighth inning, Edgar Quero singled, scoring Baldwin, and the Barons led 6-3.

The Barons scored more insurance runs in the ninth inning when Jason Matthews doubled down the right-field line and scored Burke. Tyler Neslony then singled on a line drive to center, scoring Jason Matthews.

With Baldwin getting the four hits, Veras had two hits and a run scored, Ramos had two hits and the two-run home run, and Matthews had two hits and a run scored.

Starting pitcher Jairo Iriarte pitched 4.2 innings, giving up only one hit, one run, one earned run, five walks, and four strikeouts. That was the first earned run that Iriarte had given up in four starts. Relief pitcher Connor McCullough (3-1) was the winning pitcher in relief, going 2.1 innings, giving up three hits, two earned runs, and a walk with two strikeouts.

Caleb Freeman came in and pitched the eighth inning giving up only one hit, one walk with two strikeouts while Adisyn Coffey pitched the ninth inning giving up only one hit.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.