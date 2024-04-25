Trash Pandas' Big Eighth Inning Leads To 6-3 Win Over Smokies

MADISON, ALABAMA - The Rocket City Trash Pandas sent their fans home happy on Thursday with a 6-3 victory over the Tennessee Smokies.

Both sides were held off the scoreboard until the fifth when Trash Pandas outfielder Tucker Flint hit a three-run blast off Smokies starter Matthew Thompson.

Tennessee responded the next half inning as infielder Matt Shaw singled in a run against Trash Pandas starter Jack Kochanowicz. Infielder Haydn McGeary tied the game three batters later with a two-run homer.

In the eighth, Rocket City infielder Sam Brown put the Trash Pandas back in front with an RBI double scoring pinch runner David Calabrese on a hit-and-run. Two batters later, Catcher Caleb Hamilton added to the lead with a two-run home run off Cayne Ueckert (L, 0-2).

Nick Jones (W, 1-1), who entered the game midway through the eighth, pitched a scoreless ninth to close out the win.

The Trash Pandas will face the Smokies again on Friday with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. It will be a Fireworks Friday Night presented by Huntsville Utilities and 80s Night. Josh Caray will have the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2.

Probable Starters: Alan Rangel (RCT) vs. Richard Gallardo (TEN)

