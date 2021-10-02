Thompson Ties Atlantic League Record for All-Time Wins at 74 against Rockers

(High Point, NC) Daryl Thompson's (W, 14-3) dominance in the Atlantic League continued on Friday night versus High Point when he won his 74th game, tying Tim Cain on the all-time wins list.

Thompson, who joined the Blue Crabs in 2012, was drafted by the Montreal Expos in the 8th Round of the MLB Draft. He has had three separate stints with the Blue Crabs and in that time won Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year in 2019. The 34-year-old who grew up in La Plata became the pitching coach of the Blue Crabs in 2019 and is in his second season as a player/coach. In his 18th professional season, he currently leads the league in wins, ERA and complete games.

In game one of the three game series with High point Thompson posted a line of 7.2 innings pitched and four earned runs. The Blue Crabs brought the bats as well scoring seven runs. A Rubi Silva double (19) in the top of the 8th brought home two runs giving Southern Maryland a comfortable 7-2 lead and they wouldn't look back from there.

Game two of the series will be tomorrow evening with a 7:05 first pitch.

