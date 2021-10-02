Barnstormers Win Third Straight

Nile Ball was brilliant in his eighth start since his last win.

Ball (3-6) allowed two hits and two runs over 6 2/3 innings, pitching the Lancaster Barnstormers to a 7-3 victory over the Long Island Ducks on Saturday evening at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. It was Lancaster's third win in a row.

Long Island's first run off Ball was unearned as the result of a dropped fly ball in center field in the second inning. The right-hander allowed a solo home run to Vladimir Frias in the third before retiring 13 out of 14. Manager Ross Peeples tried to work Ball through the seventh inning, but he walked three straight with two outs to close his night. Augie Sylk rescued the inning, retiring Frias on a fly ball to center. Ball finished with five walks and five strikeouts in his fourth quality start.

Lancaster picked up a run off Adam Heidenfelder (1-2) on three walks and a force play grounder in the first inning. Anderson De La Rosa keyed a two-run second with a long RBI double to left center, but Lancaster would not score again until the seventh when Caleb Gindl launched his 33rd homer of the season, a two-run blast to center.

Two more scored in the top of the ninth. Cleuluis Rondon led off with a double to deep left. Melvin Mercedes blistered a triple down the right field line, and Gindl closed Lancaster's scoring with a double into the left field corner.

Scott Shuman pitched the bottom of the ninth and allowed a run for the first time since August 27. Deibinson Romero opened the inning with a single to left on the ninth pitch of his at bat. He took second on a wild pitch and scored when Hector Sanchez doubled into the right field corner. Shuman got Ramon Flores to hit a comebacker and struck out pinch hitter Sal Giardina to end the night.

The Barnstormers will look to sweep the series on Sunday afternoon. Zach Smith (1-5) will make the start against right-hander Matt Dallas (1-0). Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel, starting at 1:30.

NOTES: The Barnstormers are 4-1 on the current road trip...Gindl once again tied Gastonia's Joshua Sale for the league lead in homers with 33...Gindl reached 90 RBI for the season and has 57 extra base hits...Logan Sawyer pitched his sixth straight scoreless appearance with a 1-2-3 eighth...De La Rosa has five doubles in eight games.

