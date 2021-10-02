Bats Quieted in Five Run Loss to Rockers

(High Point, NC) Just six hits is all the Southern Maryland Blue Crab offense could muster up Saturday night, dropping game two to the High Point Rockers 6-1. Jheyson Manzueta (W, 1-1) was the mastermind behind the struggles at the plate, striking out seven over six frames of work. James McOwen was perfect in the box, going 3-3 with three RBI's and a walk.

Everything was close until the middle innings hit. Already up 1-0, High Point scored two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings. A two RBI single from Logan Moore in the fourth and RBI single from Michael Russell in the fifth increased the Rockers lead to 5-0 heading into the sixth. Crabs starter Kolton Mahoney (L, 8-6) was relieved after the this, finishing his stat line allowing five runs and striking out two over five innings. The one run scored for Southern Maryland came in the top half of the fifth, through a Jordan Howard solo bomb. High Point would go on to score one more run in the seventh, eventually taking the 6-1 victory.

The Crabs still remain just 0.5 GB of first place Long Island, due to the Ducks 7-3 loss to Lancaster. The rubber match between the Rockers and Blue Crabs will take place tomorrow afternoon, before Southern Maryland returns home to finish off the season on a seven-game home stand.

