Lew Ford Becomes Ducks All-Time Hits Leader

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - Long Island Ducks outfielder/hitting coach Lew Ford broke the franchise's all-time hits record on Saturday night during the Ducks game against the Lancaster Barnstormers at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Ford, who has spent 11 seasons with the Ducks (2009, 2011-present) lined a single to left field in the top of the first inning on a 2-1 pitch from Barnstormers starter Nile Ball. The hit was the 964th of his Ducks career, moving him into sole possession of first place on the team's all-time hits list. Ray Navarrete (2006-13) previously held the franchise record of 963 hits and became the Ducks all-time hits leader in 2011.

To celebrate Ford's accomplishment, the Ducks have announced the team will host Lew Ford Appreciation Night on Saturday, October 9, when the Ducks face the York Revolution at 6:35 p.m. Prior to the game, Ford will be recognized during a special on-field ceremony for breaking the all-time hits record and for his many accomplishments in a Ducks uniform. Also that evening, Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act will be performing at the ballpark. Tickets to the game can be purchased, calling (631) 940-TIXX or visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office.

The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Lancaster Barnstormers 7-3 on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series.

Lancaster was led by a trio of two-run innings in the second, seventh and ninth. Caleb Gindl hit a two-run home run and an RBI double, Anderson De La Rosa added an RBI double, and Melvin Mercedes picked up an RBI triple. Long Island scored single runs in the second, third and ninth innings on a sacrifice fly and an RBI double by Hector Sanchez and a solo homer to right-center by Vladimir Frias.

Barnstormers starter Nile Ball (3-6) earned the win, tossing six and two-thirds innings of two-run ball, allowing two hits and five walks while striking out five. Ducks starter Adam Heidenfelder (1-2) took the loss, conceding three runs on a hit and five walks over four innings with four strikeouts.

The Ducks and Barnstormers wrap up their three-game set on Sunday afternoon. Game time is slated for 1:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 12:35 (12:20 for full season ticket holders). It's Mean Girls Day at the ballpark, celebrating and though it's not Wednesday, the Ducks will be wearing pink jerseys, which will be auctioned off until 3:30 p.m. It's also a Sunday Family Funday, presented by Bethpage Federal Credit Union. Fans will be able to take part in a pregame Catch on the Field from 12:40 to 1:00 and postgame Kids Run the Bases. Right-hander Matt Dallas (1-0, 8.00) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Barnstormers righty Zach Smith (1-5, 13.39).

Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

