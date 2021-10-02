McOwen Lefts Rockers over Southern Maryland

HIGH POINT, N.C. - James McOwen collected three hits and drove in three runs to lead the High Point Rockers to a 6-1 win over Southern Maryland in front of a crowd of 2,492 at Truist Point on Saturday night.

The win allows the Rockers to maintain a four-game lead over the Blue Crabs in the Atlantic League race for the wild card playoff berth.

Jheyson Manzueta (1-1) earned the win by holding Southern Maryland to five hits and a single run while striking out seven over his six innings of work. Jonathon Crawford, Ryan Dull and Huascar Brazoban kept the Blue Crabs off the scoreboard, allowing just one hit and striking out four.

McOwen drove in two runs in the fifth and added an RBI single in the seventh. Including a second inning walk, McOwen was on base four times on Saturday.

Michael Russell, Jay Gonzalez and Giovanny Alfonzo each contributed a pair of hits to High Point's 11-hit attack.

The Rockers grabbed the early lead, tallying a run in the second and two more in the fourth. In the second, Gonzalez walked, moved to second on a walk to McOwen and scored on an RBI single by Alfonzo. In the fourth, the Rockers went up 3-0 as McOwen reached on an infield single and moved to third on a single by Alfonzo. Logan Moore grounded out to second, scoring McOwen and moving Alfonzo to third. Russell then singled to center to bring home Alfonzo.

The Blue Crabs got on the board with two outs in the fifth when Jordan Howard hit a solo homer to right to cut High Point's lead to 3-1.

High Point took a 5-1 lead in the fifth after Jerry Downs led off with a single and Quincy Nieporte drew a walk. Gonzalez's sacrifice bunt moved the runners to second and third and both scored on McOwen's single to right.

The Rockers pushed their lead to 6-1 in seventh. Pinch-hitter Stuart Levy was hit by a pitch, went to second on a single by Gonazalez and scored on McOwen's RBI single.

High Point and Southern Maryland will play again on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. at Truist Point. It will be High Point's final regular season home game of the season. Should the Rockers qualify for the playoffs, they will have at least one more home game at Truist Point.

