Ducks Rally Late but Fall just Short against 'Stormers

October 2, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) â The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Lancaster Barnstormers 11-8 on Friday night in the opening game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Lancaster struck first in the second inning on an RBI double by Anthony Peroni and a fielding error by Ducks starter Anderson DeLeon that scored Peroni. Long Island answered in the bottom of the second with a solo home run to right-center field by Chris Shaw off Barnstormers starter Brent Teller.

The Barnstormers then plated six runs in the third, extending their lead to 8-1. Long Island and Lancaster traded three runs from that point through the seventh, with a Clint Freeman sac fly, a Hector Sanchez solo homer to right an da Deibinson Romero RBI single accounting for the Ducks runs.

Trailing 11-4 going into the eighth, the Ducks mounted a comeback. Ty Kelly scored on a passed ball in the eighth, closing the gap to six, and three more runs came home in the ninth. Ramon Flores' RBI double and RBI singles by Romero and Sanchez made it an 11-8 ballgame, but Long Island could not pull even.

Teller (5-1) earned the win, tossing six innings of three-run ball, allowing four hits and five walks while striking out five. DeLeon (5-6) suffered the loss, surrendering eight runs (six earned) on nine hits and a walk over two and two-thirds innings with two strikeouts.

Romero and Sanchez each had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Flock offensively. Kelly added two hits, two runs and two walks.

The Ducks and Barnstormers continue their three-game set on Saturday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's Breast Cancer Awareness Night at the ballpark, presented by Decision Women in Commerce and Professions. Following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular. Right-hander Adam Heidenfelder (1-1, 15.00) takes the mound for the Ducks against Barnstormers righty Nile Ball (2-6, 5.11).

Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

