Thompson and Restituyo Homer for Second Straight Night, But Yard Goats Fall to Fisher Cats

August 19, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT- Coming off impressive performances last night, Sterlin Thompson and Bladimir Restituyo continued to mash, as they both homered for the second night in a row in front of a sellout crowd at Dunkin' Park, but the Yard Goats fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 10-2 on Saturday night. Alec Barger and Dylan Spain dazzled out of the bullpen, combining for two-and-a-third innings and allowing just one hit while striking out three batters.

Sterlin Thompson got the Yard Goats off to a hot start in the first inning. With one-out in the inning, Thompson turned on an 0-1 changeup up in the zone, drilling it 108 miles per hour off the bat and 379 feet away from home plate for a solo home run. After one frame, the Yard Goats held onto a 1-0 advantage.

The Fisher Cats got their revenge in the third inning thanks to some two-out resilience from the top of the lineup, as Steward Berroa hit a solo home run to right center field after Hartford starter Case Williams retired the first two batters of the inning. Then, Miguel Hiraldo drew a walk in front of Leo Jimenez, who hit a two-run home run to left center field. Heading into the fourth inning, the Fisher Cats had a 3-1 advantage.

New Hampshire tacked on three more runs in the fifth frame. Leading off the inning, Michael Turconi walked before Jose Ferrer doubled down the third base line to put runners on second and third base with no outs. As the lineup flipped over, Berroa doubled into the right field corner to drive in Turconi and keep two runners in scoring position. Next up to the dish was Hiraldo, who hit a sacrifice fly to left field to bring home Ferrer, and then Jimenez singled to left field to plate Berroa and give the Fisher Cats a 6-1 lead.

Bladimir Restituyo put a dent in New Hampshire's lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. After being slightly out in front of a 1-0 changeup and hooking a high, deep drive just foul, Restituyo came back the very next pitch and slammed a solo home run over the left field wall. Through five innings, the Fisher Cats had a 6-2 lead.

Looking to add some insurance runs in the eighth inning, the Fisher Cats offense attacked early in the frame. Will Robertson led off the inning with a solo home run to left center field, and the next two batters, Riley Tirotta and Turconi, hit back-to-back singles. With Berroa at the plate, Tirotta broke for third base, and a throwing error on the stolen base attempt allowed him to come home, thus giving New Hampshire an 8-2 lead.

The Fisher Cats went on to score two more runs in the ninth inning thanks to a two-run home run off the bat of Alan Roden, making it a 10-2 New Hampshire advantage.

The Yard Goats and New Hampshire Fisher Cats will play the last game of a seven-game series on Sunday afternoon (1:10) at Dunkin' Park. Joe Rock will get the start for the Yard Goats. Sunday's games will be broadcast on AM 1410, FM 100.9 and on the iheart radio app.

