August 19, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

August 19, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PORTLAND COMES UP SHORT ON FRIDAY NIGHT The Sea Dogs fell last night, 7-4 to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Binghamton plated two runs in the bottom of the first after a bases-loaded hit by pitch to score Jeremiah Jackson along with a sacrifice fly to center field from Agustin Ruiz. The scoring continued for the Rumble Ponies in the bottom of the second after an RBI double from Luisangel Acuna along with a two-RBI single from Drew Gilbert made it 5-0. Blaze Jordan put Portland on the board in the top of the fourth with an RBI single to left field. Tyler Dearden added another with a sacrifice fly to left field but Binghamton led 5-2. In the bottom of the fourth, Gilbert hit a solo homer to right field to extend the Rumble Ponies lead. Gilbert continued the scoring to put Binghamton up by five in the bottom of the sixth after an RBI single. Tyler Esplin cut into the Binghamton lead in the top of the seventh with a two-RBI double (4) but the Rumble Ponies held the 7-4 lead.

SHAKE UP IN THE STANDINGS Following the loss last night, the Sea Dogs are no longer in second place of the Northeast Division. Binghamton and the Hartford Yard Goats are tied for second place, 2.5 games behind the first place Somerset Patriots. Portland is in third place, 3.0 games behind Somerset while the Reading Fightin Phils are just 1.0 game behind the Sea Dogs.

NICK NOTCHES MORE Nick Yorke ranks first among Portland batters in hits (99), runs (60), RBI (53), and walks (39). Yorke ranks third across Eastern League batters in hits and ties for most triples with Corey Rosier and Johan Rojas (5).

SCOUTING THE SEA DOGS The Sea Dogs currently have the most doubles across the Eastern League with 202 collectively and rank second across all of Double-A, just behind Amarillo (206). The Sea Dogs also have the second most stolen bases across Double-A with 189 while Somerset ranks first with 197. Corey Rosier has the most stolen bases in the Eastern League with 42 while Phillip Sikes ties for third most with Jasson Dominguez (SOM) at 36 a piece.

PREVIOUSLY AGAINST THE PONIES This is the final series between the Rumble Ponies this season. Portland holds a 13-6 record against Binghamton this season after sweeping the Rumble Ponies in a three-game series to open the season at Hadlock Field. Portland split the series in June then took five of six when Binghamton was in Portland back in July.

NEXT UP AT HADLOCK FIELD Following this series in Binghamton, the Sea Dogs will return home to Hadlock Field for a two-week homestand beginning on Tuesday against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. Then the Sea Dogs will welcome the Somerset Patriots for six-games.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 19, 2010 - Anthony Rizzo cracked a grand slam, and Luis Exposito followed with a solo-homer as the Sea Dogs rallied back to beat Altoona 9-8 at Hadlock Field. The inning started on a solo-homer by Ryan Lavarnway.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Wikelman Gonzalez is set to take the mound tonight for Portland. In his last start on August 13th, he tossed 5.2 innings allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits whiel walking one and striking out eight against the Hartford Yard Goats. Gonzalez has not faced the Rumble Ponies.

