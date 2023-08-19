Flying Squirrels Edge Senators, 7-6

The Richmond Flying Squirrels rallied for three runs in the final two at bats to beat the Harrisburg Senators 7-6 Saturday night at the Diamond in Richmond. The Senators had two different multi-run leads but couldn't hold either in the walk-off loss. Harrisburg took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on a three-run home run by Trey Lipscomb. Richmond came back to take a 4-3 lead into the sixth inning when the Sens tallied twice to take the lead. They extended the lead in the seventh to 6-4 before Richmond rallied to win.

The Big Play

Sean Roby came to bat with no outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning and hit a fly ball to deep center field to plate the winning run. Earlier in the inning, Brandon Martorano led the inning off with a walk and advanced to third on a single and an error.

On Capitol Hill

Mitchell Parker started and went five innings allowing four runs on four hits while striking out eight... Tyler Schoff followed and tossed a scoreless inning... Malvin Pena went two innings, one perfect and the second he allowed two runs on three hits... Patrick Ruotolo pitched the ninth and allowed a run on one hit and took the loss.

With the Gavel

Jacob Young went 2-for-4 with a run. Young extended his hitting streak to 15 games... Trey Lipscomb went 3-for-5 with a home run, triple, three RBIs and a run... James Wood homered in five trips.

Filibusters

The Senators went 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position and seven including five in scoring position... Richmond has two walk-off wins in the series, and both are come-from-behind wins... The time of the game was 2:54... The attendance was 7,233.

On the Docket

The Senators and Richmond Flying Squirrels play game six of their six-game series Sunday at 1:05 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Stations 96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, and 1400 AM beginning at 12:50 p.m.

