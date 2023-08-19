Jordan's Four-RBI Game Leads Ponies to Win Over Sea Dogs

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (22-21, 57-55), led by Rowdey Jordan offensively and Dom Hamel on the mound, defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 6-1 on Saturday night at Mirabito Stadium. The Ponies have won three-straight games, lead the series 3-2, and have claimed at least a split of the six-game set.

With no score in the second inning, Jeremiah Jackson led off with a seven-pitch walk. Jordan followed with a two-run home run to right field that gave Binghamton a 2-0 lead. It marked his 12th home run of the season.

Up 2-0 in the third, Jaylen Palmer led off with a walk. With two outs in the frame, JT Schwartz worked a six-pitch walk and Jackson kept the inning alive with an eight-pitch walk. Ryan Miller came in to pitch for Portland and Jordan roped his first pitch into right field for a two-run single that extended the lead to 4-0. Jordan drove in four runs across his first two at bats.

The Ponies added another run in the fourth when Palmer stole second base, got to third on an error and scored on another error on the same play that made it 5-0.

Hamel (7-6) earned the win and was dominant over six scoreless innings. He allowed just four hits, one walk, and struck out five batters. Hamel faced the minimum in half of his innings of work.

Up 5-0 in the eighth, Agustin Ruiz hit a solo home run on a line drive to right field that made it 6-0. It marked Ruiz's team-leading 14th home run of the season.

Portland (21-23, 61-52) scored its only run in the ninth inning when Chase Meidroth hit a solo homer to make it 6-1.

The Rumble Ponies will finish their series with the Sea Dogs at Mirabito Stadium on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. and pregame coverage will begin at 12:50 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

Postgame Notes: Jordan drove in four runs in a game for the first time in his career...It marked the 10th time Jordan drove in at least three runs in a game in his career...Gilbert extended his hitting streak to seven games with a single in the seventh inning...Jackson reached base three times with a single and two walks and has reached base in 14 of his first 15 games with Binghamton...Mateo Gil extended his hitting streak to five games with a single in the second inning...Trey McLoughlin struck out four batters over two scoreless innings in relief of Hamel.

