This Flick to Finish!
Published on May 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Matt Bentley scored a hat trick and assisted Tobi Adewole to lead Chattanooga Red Wolves SC to a 4-1 win over Sarasota Paradise as Matthew Cence scored the lone goal for the visitors at CHI Memorial Stadium, with Bentley becoming the fourth player in USL League One history to record three goals and one assist in the same game.
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