This Alijah Martin BUZZER BEATER to End the Half
Published on December 21, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Raptors 905 YouTube Video
#basketball #highlights #shorts
Check out the Raptors 905 Statistics
NBA G League Stories from December 21, 2025
- Tyty Washington Jr.'s Season High 36 Points Not Enough as San Diego Clippers Fall to Greensboro Swarm - San Diego Clippers
- 905 Strike Gold, Advance to Winter Showcase Finals - Raptors 905
- Maine Celtics Erase 16-Point Deficit in Showcase Win - Maine Celtics
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Raptors 905 Stories
- 905 Strike Gold, Advance to Winter Showcase Finals
- Raptors 905 Advance to Winter Showcase Semi-Finals
- Raptors 905 to Compete in First-Ever Winter Showcase Cup Tournament
- 905 Become the First Team in League History to Go Undefeated in the Tip-Off Tournament
- 905 Remain Undefeated, Silencing the Celtics in Maine