Third Period Comeback Falls Short as Rivermen Fall 4-3 to Thunderbolts

January 17, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

PEORIA, IL- A late third-period rally almost overcame a two-goal deficit, but that deficit was too much to overcome as the Peoria Rivermen fell 4-3 to the Evansville Thunderbolts on Friday night at Carver Arena.

Jordan Ernst, the hero from Peoria's last meeting with Evansville, wasted no time as he entered the offensive zone in the middle of the ice before drifting left to the circle. Ernst rifled a shot in past Evansville goaltender Cole Ceci to give the Rivermen a 1-0 lead just 45 seconds into the contest. The Thunderbolts answered back soon after off of a turnover, but Nick Gullo was able to get the Rivermen their lead back as he was the recipient of a key pass from Braydon Barker. Barker's pass deflected off th e pad of Ceci right to Gullo who fired the rebound home for his first in a Rivermen uniform.

Earning a power play after a Rivermen penalty at the end of the first period, Evansville capitalized early in the second period as a turn-around shot from the high slot found the back of the net to tie the game up 2-2. Both sides had solid chances through the second period, but the game remained tied going into the third.

Evansville capitalized on two straight power-play goals in the third period to take a 4-2 lead late in regulation. The Rivermen were able to trim that lead by a goal as new Rivermen forward Daniel Chartrand tucked home a back-door pass with just under two minutes left. Despite a furious couple of shifts from the Rivermen in the closing moments, they could not find the tying goal and fell to the Evansville Thunderbolts for just the second time this season.

For Peoria, the loss ends a five-game winning streak and marks their first loss to the Thunderbolts since November 8, 2024. The Rivermen will be back in action on Saturday against the Thunderbolts, face-off is set for 7:15 pm.

