Macon Earns Point in Huntsville

January 17, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

(HUNTSVILLE, Ala.) - The Mayhem rebounded in a big way tonight in Huntsville, but fell in overtime to the Havoc, 2-1.

After losing 11-1 to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs last night, the Mayhem responded by taking the ice less than 24 hours later, and played a complete game against an elite opponent. In the first period, Macon set the tone early thanks to a crushing blow on Charlie Risk laid by Brad Jenion. The Mayhem controlled the pace of play and the shots on goal as play continued, despite not capitalizing on their lone power play in the first period.

In the second, the Mayhem got another power play opportunity, but were held off the scoreboard yet again. Dysen Skinner helped keep Huntsville at bay during their power play in the middle of the period, allowing Macon to get on the board first at the 14:32 mark as new addition Alexei Monakhov scored his first SPHL goal on a one-timer that was set up beautifully by Jacob Schnapp.

The next goal of the game belonged to Sam Ruffin, and at 9:35 in the third period the Havoc tied the game at one with his first SPHL goal, ruining Dysen Skinner's shutout bid with a tip-in. After controlling the first two periods, the Mayhem were outshot 11-6 in the third period, and the Havoc forced overtime despite giving the Mayhem a lengthy 5-on-3 power play with less than four minutes to play in regulation.

In overtime, the Mayhem got the first couple of chances from a few good shifts, but quickly the Havoc found themselves in the attacking end. Austin Alger thought he had the game winner, but the official called the goal back upon video review, as the puck never crossed the goal line. Justin Kelley was assessed a penalty on the play, and Huntsville's Buster Larsson scored on the ensuing power play to win the game and complete the comeback.

