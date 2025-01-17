Dominant Special Teams Effort Leads 'Bolts Over Peoria, 4-3

Peoria, IL: Behind a season-best three power play goals along with a perfect night of penalty killing, the Thunderbolts emerged in the third period to defeat the Peoria Rivermen 4-3 in Peoria on Friday night. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Friday, January 24th against the Pensacola Ice Flyers at 7:05pm CT.

The Rivermen scored in the opening minute, as Jordan Ernst gave Peoria a 1-0 lead 45 seconds into the contest. A few minutes later, the Thunderbolts gained a spark as Brady Lynn squared off against Peoria's Frankie Trazzera, more than holding his own as he fought to a draw against the larger Trazzera. The momentum shift helped lead to the tying goal, scored by Scott Kirton at 7:10, unassisted. The Rivermen gained a major power play midway through the period, and although they did not score on the power play, they scored immediately afterward as Nick Gullo made it 2-1 Peoria at 16:10. Evansville scored the second period's lone goal, as Logan vande Meerakker scored on a major power play from Anthony Hora and Matt Dorsey to tie the game once again at 2-2. In the third period, Evansville scored a pair of power play goals to gain a 4-2 lead, as Jordan Simoneau scored on a rebound from Lynn at 9:19, followed by a net-front deflection by Dorsey at 14:14 from Vande Meerakker and Kirton. Peoria responded at 18:01 as Daniel Chartrand scored to make it 4-3, however the Thunderbolts held down the fort the rest of the way for the victory, their second win in Peoria this season.

Kirton, Dorsey, and Vande Meerakker each finished with one goal and assist, while Simoneau finished with one goal. In goal, Cole Ceci finished with 15 saves on 18 shots for his 7th win of the season. The Thunderbolts and Rivermen meet again on Saturday, January 18th at Peoria Civic Center, face-off set for 7:15pm CT.

