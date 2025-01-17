Game Preview: January 17 vs Fayetteville

January 17, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers return to home ice for a special Peanuts-themed night presented by Anglin Reichmann Armstrong, facing off against the Fayetteville Marksmen in what marks the beginning of a crucial three-game series.

Doors: 6:00 p.m. CT

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

Listen: Fox Sports-Pensacola (101.1 FM, 1450 AM), Radio Voice of the Ice Flyers Paul Chestnutt broadcasting.

-

Ice Flyers Record: 8-19-1-2 (19 Points)

Ice Flyers Last Game: 3-2 loss to the Macon Mayhem on Sunday, January 12.

-

Marksmen Record: 17-11-2-0 (36 Points)

Marksmen Last Game: 3-2 loss to the Knoxville Ice Bears on Saturday, January 11.

PROMO INFO

- Tonight's Peanuts Night is proudly presented by Anglin Reichmann Armstrong.

- Replica Peanuts jerseys will be sold at the team's merchandise stands. Sizes: Youth SM - Youth XL and Adult SM - Adult 4XL. Jerseys will be available online at shop.iceflyers.com after this weekend's games.

- Tonight's 50/50 will benefit the Valerie's House.

- Tonight's Shirt-off-his-back raffle winner will get to take home #6 Eimantas Norieka's Peanut Jersey.

WHAT ARE WE WEARING?

The team will be wearing Peanuts themed uniforms. Fans can participate in the team's online auction or live auction after the game in sections 103 and 104 for a chance to take home their favorite player's game-worn jersey.

WHAT'S NEXT AFTER THIS GAME?

Home: Saturday, Jan. 18 | Wiener Dog Race Night | Get Tickets | 7PM

Home: Sunday, Jan. 19 | Savings Sunday presented by Bubba's 33 | Get Tickets | 4PM

SPHL Stories from January 17, 2025

