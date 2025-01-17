Kenny, Moncovich, Lift Marksmen Over Ice Flyers

January 17, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







PENSACOLA, Fla. - Ryan Kenny stopped 49 shots and John Moncovich ended Fayetteville's second nine-round shootout of the season with a 4-3 win over the Pensacola Ice Flyers Friday.

With former Marksmen Tim Faulkner in the penalty box, Fayetteville geared up to take a 1-0 lead halfway through the first period. Aaron Ryback broke up a Pensacola clearing chance and found Sam Anzai in the slot, who created a rebound and set up Alex Wilkins (1) for the first goal of Friday's game. The Ice Flyers peppered Kenny throughout the rest of the period and tied the game off a fortunate bounce off the back glass that ended up in the net at 17:14. Through 20 minutes of play, the home team held an 18-11 shot advantage, and that would continue to be the case.

Pensacola added 15 more shots in the second, but Fayetteville scored the middle frame's only goals. After killing back-to-back penalties, the Marksmen turned that defensive momentum into offensive success and Moncovich (16) set up the go-ahead goal from his own zone with just under three minutes left. He fed a pass up through neutral ice to Alex Ambrosio (1) and Khristian Acosta (3) banged in a 2-on-1 rush. Twelve seconds later, Dalton Hunter (14) added to the lead off a dump in from Nick Parody (6) that was tapped to him by Ryan Nolan (17). Fayetteville took the 3-1 lead into the third, despite being outshot 33-21.

Two goals in a span of two minutes from the Flyers tied the game and the Marksmen would hang on in the final 4:55 to get to overtime. Neither team scored in the next five minutes of play, and Fayetteville tabbed the extra point in the shootout. Kenny stopped a game total of 49/52 shots faced, and 8/9 in the skills competition. Nolan extended it with a goal in the seventh round, and Moncovich ended it in the bottom of the ninth.

The Marksmen and Ice Flyers will finish the weekend with matchups Saturday and Sunday in Pensacola before Fayetteville returns home on the tail end of a home-and-home with Roanoke on Star Wars Night Saturday, January 25.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from January 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.