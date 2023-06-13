The World's Largest Christmas Light Maze & Village Is Coming to Franklin Field

Enchant Christmas, the world's largest holiday light event experience covering more than 10 acres and featuring the World's Largest Christmas Light Maze, Village and festive programming, is coming to greater Milwaukee for the first time from November 24 - December 31 at Franklin Field at Ballpark Commons. During its run, Enchant Christmas estimates nearly 300,000 patrons from the Midwest will visit Milwaukee to experience the festivities. Milwaukee is one of only five cities chosen to host Enchant Christmas this year including Scottsdale, Arizona; Las Vegas, Nevada; San Jose, California and St. Petersburg, Florida.

Enchant Christmas's larger-than-life light displays will completely transform a portion of Milwaukee into a magical winter wonderland with its installation of larger-than-life, custom- designed, and story-driven light sculptures. In addition, the event offers guests an ice-skating trail, live entertainment, interactive games, visits with Santa, a charming holiday marketplace, live entertainment and more. The enchantment continues with the artisan Village, where guests can explore charming vendor stalls, indulge in delicious holiday treats, and find unique gifts for loved ones. The Enchant experience is complete with delicious seasonal food and beverages - including Enchant's famous lightbulb cocktail.

Enchant Christmas is looking for local artisans, culinary vendors, brand ambassadors, and residents seeking seasonal employment during the holiday season for the event and in the Christmas Village. For more information, please visit: enchantchristmas.com/get-involved.

Founded in 2016 by Canadian entrepreneur Kevin Johnston, Enchant Christmas has since delighted millions of guests in major cities in the U.S. and Canada. The centerpiece of Enchant Christmas will be the World's Largest Christmas Light Maze, a labyrinth illuminated by millions of twinkling lights. Guests will have the opportunity to wander through the maze, discovering hidden surprises, festive characters, and immersive storytelling along the way.

"We are thrilled to bring Enchant Christmas to the vibrant city of Milwaukee this holiday season, and to be in partnership with the local ROC Ventures group, said Enchant CEO, Kevin Johnston. "The Franklin Field at Ballpark Commons venue is such an ideal location for the Enchant experience -- it's ready to be filled to the brim with lights. The maze we've designed for the coming holidays is a visual feast, and it is a true delight to share it for the first time in a new city. We can't wait for Christmas! We will formally introduce Milwaukee to the maze coming to town this September... and in the meantime, grab those early bird tickets to secure your reservation to the adventure."

What began in British Columbia, Canada in 2016 has since made its way to Dallas, Seattle, DC, St. Petersburg, Las Vegas, and many other communities across the United States delighting families, couples, corporate groups, and more. This is the event's first time in southeastern Wisconsin. Franklin Field at Ballpark Commons is home to the Milwaukee Milkmen and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee baseball program and is located at 7035 S. Ballpark Drive in Franklin.

"It is such an honor to be selected as one of only a handful of cities that will host this spectacular event," said Michael Zimmerman, founder and CEO of ROC Ventures. "Enchant Christmas is going to be a remarkable holiday memory for all in attendance. It's also a good chance for our local residents and businesses to show families from around the Midwest how we celebrate love and good cheer here in Milwaukee."

Now through Sunday, June 25 only; guests can take advantage of a limited time early-bird ticket drop, which features a special offer on general admission tickets starting at just $25, as well as a magic ticket experience during the online checkout at EnchantChristmas.com. In addition, group tickets are available at this time. There are options for everything from small group events (10-25 tickets) to corporate holiday parties of small, medium, or large scale. All group ticket purchases of 10+ receive special discounts and experience benefits, and at this time have access to the lowest prices on tickets.

