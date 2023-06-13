Goldeyes Take Series Opener in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (12-16) scored two runs in the seventh, eighth, and ninth innings as they defeated the Sioux Falls Canaries (11-19) 6-2 on Tuesday night at Sioux Falls Stadium. The Goldeyes ended a three-game losing streak while the Canaries have dropped six straight.

It was 0-0 going to the seventh inning when Winnipeg shortstop Andy Armstrong blooped a double to right. Two batters later, Jacob Bockelie (4) in his first start after missing almost two weeks (hamstring) belted a two-run homer to center field which made it 2-0. He later added a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

The Goldeyes added two more runs in the eighth. Second baseman Keith Torres led off with a walk. Then it was third baseman Dayson Croes who had been 0-3 and possibly down to his last chance to extend his 24-game hitting streak. He worked the count full against Sioux Falls reliever Seth Miller. Torres took off for second, and Croes ripped the full count pitch into right field for a single. The hit moved Torres to third. Armstrong followed with an RBI on a safety squeeze (pitcher to first), two batters before Bockelie's sacrifice fly.

Croes matched Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien for the longest hitting streak at any level of professional baseball this season with 25 games.

Winnipeg added two more runs in the ninth on a two-out throwing error by Sioux Falls pitcher Matt Gill.

Sioux Falls made things interesting in the eighth scoring twice but left the bases loaded.

Both starters pitched very well. Goldeyes lefty RJ Martinez worked five shutout innings, he gave up three hits, he walked two and struck out five in his first start this season. Canaries right-hander Chris Hardin (0-2) struck out nine (a pro high for him). He went 6 2/3 innings, issued four hits, and walked two.

Lost in the late inning excitement was Winnipeg's winning pitcher Chas Cywin (1-0). He worked two perfect innings (sixth and seventh). The Connecticut native struck out one in his first win with Winnipeg. Samuel Adames (4) picked up the save hurling 1 1/3 innings.

The teams meet on Tuesday night at 6:30. Winnipeg is scheduled to start right-hander Joey Matulovich (0-2) against Sioux Falls righty Mitchell Walters (0-1).

GOLDEYES SCALES

Croes is 41-103 over the 25-game streak (.398). Throughout the streak, all of his hits have come before his final at-bat. The only other minor leaguer with a hit streak this year of at least 20 games is Jake Cave of Lehigh Valley (AAA-Philadelphia) who had a 21-gamer from May 4th-28th.

Winnipeg leads the season series 3-1. The Goldeyes snapped a seven-game road losing streak. It was the first win away from Shaw Park since May 16th in an 11-3 win at Fargo-Moorhead.

Cywin has three scoreless innings as a Goldeye.

