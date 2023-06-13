RedHawks Drop Game One in Extras Against Monarchs

FARGO, North Dakota - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks drop game one in extra innings against the Kansas City Monarchs on a sunny summer evening in June.

Kansas City kicked off the game's action in the top of the first inning, collecting a leadoff single and a stolen base to put the runner in scoring position for an RBI-single two batters later to make it an early 1-0 lead for the visitors.

The RedHawks would respond in the bottom of the third as Nick Novak hit a leadoff home run over the right field wall for his second of the year. Two batters later, Evan Alexander would smack one of his own to allow Fargo-Moorhead to jump ahead 2-1 after three innings played.

The Monarchs would come back to tie in the top of the sixth inning with a solo home run on a two-strike pitch from RedHawks' starter Correlle Prime and that is where the game will stay after nine innings complete.

Prime collected his second season quality start of the season having thrown six innings, allowing two runs (both earned) off five hits, giving up one walk and striking out six as he received a no decision in the contest. A strong bullpen showing from RedHawks' Reza Aleaziz, Alex DuBord and Tanner Riley kept the game tied at two as the game went to extras.

In the top of the tenth, the Monarchs' base runner would be moved over to third off a groundout. After collecting a strikeout for out number two, a two-strike single would score the go-ahead run and bring us to our final score of 3-2 after the RedHawks were unable to score in the bottom of the tenth.

With the loss, Fargo-Moorhead falls to an 18-9 record and drops to second place in the AAPB West Division, now a half game back of Kansas City. The RedHawks are back in action on Wednesday, June 14 when they take on the Monarchs in game two of the three game series. First pitch from Newman Outdoor Field is scheduled for 7:02 p.m. with gates scheduled to open at 6 p.m.

