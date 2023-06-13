RailCats Come Back on X's

SIOUX CITY, IA - Francisco Del Valle delivered an RBI single off Nate Gercken (0-2) in the top of the ninth with one out to complete the Gary SouthShore Railcats (13-17) comeback over the Sioux City Explorers (13-16) by a score of 5-2. The Explorers fell to 4-9 in one-run games and dropped their fourth one-run game in their last six setbacks.

The Explorers had their second straight quality start in the form of Jared Wetherbee. The lefty went 6.1 innings, giving up just two earned runs and adding a season-high nine strikeouts in a no decision. The Railcats took a 2-0 lead on an RBI single from Thomas Greely in the second and a solo home run in the third from Jesus Marriaga off Wetherbee, but that was the only pair of earned runs he would give up.

The X's would score all their runs in the fourth inning to take the lead. Facing Railcats starter John Sheaks, Chase Harris would reach on a single with one out. Sheaks would get the second out, but Tyler Rando would double for his second double of the night to score Harris to cut the lead to 2-1. Jake Ortega would single to score Rando to tie the game at two. Daniel Perez kept the line moving with an RBI double down the left field line to give Sioux City the lead, scoring Ortega who had stolen second base. Sioux City would make it 4-2 on an RBI single from Wilfredo Gimenez who had his first three hit night of the season.

The Railcats would begin to scratch their way back in the top of the seventh. Victor Nova would reach on a single off Wetherbee. The lefty would strikeout Emmanuel Tapia, but a ground ball too short on a hit-and-run would create a run for Gary. Gabriel Sierra would make a nice diving play, but his throw to first was wide and moved runners to second and third. Daniel Lingua hit a sac fly to left off Kent Hasler to cut the lead to 4-3.

In the eighth, Gary would knot the game at four. Del Valle would lead off with a bunt single, but an errant throw by Gimenez moved him to second. Hasler would retire Marriaga on a ground ball to short and a strike out of Jose Contreras for out number two. LC Castillo would deliver an RBI double to left field for the Railcats, tying the game at four- part of his three-hit night for the visitors. The Explorers had chances in the game, stranding a runner in the sixth and another pair in the seventh, but the Railcats pen worked four scoreless innings while they made their comeback. Closer DJ Wilkinson worked a 1-2-3 inning to earn his third save for the Railcats.

