Cardiac 'Cats Chase Explorers Down Late in Comeback Win

June 13, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







Sioux City, IA - The Gary SouthShore RailCats (13-17) offense going late in the game, and their late heroics proved successful as they defeated the Sioux City Explorers (13-16) 5-4 at MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park.

Though they had to play from behind late, the RailCats did not have to wait long before taking their first lead. Thomas Greely plated the game's first run as he brought LG Castillo home following his leadoff single in the top of the second, and Jesus Marriaga added another one inning later as he connected on a solo home run, giving the 'Cats an early 2-0 edge.

However, after letting a handful of chances slip through their fingers, the Explorers sprung to life in the bottom of the fifth. Five straight two-out hits resulted in four runs, flipping a two-run deficit into a two-run lead at 4-2.

One inning later, Sioux City generated another excellent opportunity to score. As runners stood on the corners with only one out, reliever Jared Price stepped up and lifted the RailCats out of trouble. He induced an inning-ending double play to halt the Explorers' momentum and keep Gary SouthShore within two runs of tying the score.

The RailCats took advantage of their newfound momentum in their next turn at bat. Victor Nova led off the inning by singling to right field before an error positioned two runners in scoring position with one out. Daniel Lingua then lifted a sacrifice fly to center field that lowered Sioux City's advantage to one.

After Price fired another scoreless frame, Gary SouthShore leveled the contest in the top of the eighth. Francisco Del Valle laid down a perfect bunt to lead off the frame and advanced to second base on an errant throw. Castillo cashed in the opportunity through his two-out double, knotting the score at four.

Jack Eisenbarger came out of the bullpen and stymied the Sioux City lineup in the bottom of the inning, and the RailCats responded by completing their comeback in the top of the ninth. Lingua roped a double and Greely walked to put runners on first and second, setting up Del Valle to deliver the game-winning hit, a line drive single to right field which propelled Gary SouthShore ahead 5-4.

Needing just three outs to secure the win, closer DJ Wilkinson proceeded to carve through the heart of the Sioux City lineup to hammer down the victory.

The RailCats head back to MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. for game two of their three-game mid-week series against the Explorers. All the action will be streamed on aabaseball.tv and broadcast over the radio on 95.9 WEFM and the Gary SouthShore RailCats Broadcast Network via the Mixlr app.

