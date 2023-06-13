June 22-25 Homestand Details Announced

You won't want to miss any of the UDDERLY different baseball coming to Franklin Field June 22-25!

THURSDAY, JUNE 23: $1 BEER THIRSTY THURSDAY

Get ready for another Thirsty Thursday! Featuring $1 Lakefront Agave Sun, 2000's music, and more. Get your friends and family together for an amazing night at the ballpark!

FRIDAY, JUNE 24: FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

Grab your cowboy hat and snakeskin boots and get ready for our Friday Night Fireworks! Get ready to line dance to county music and be amazed at our postgame fireworks show. Don't miss any of the fun!

SATURDAY, JUNE 25: WESTERN NIGHT, presented by American International Machinery

Mosey on over to our Western Night, presented by American International Machinery. From a Wild West Show to an interactive horse corral, there's something for fans of ALL ages! You won't want to miss this WILD night at the ballpark!

SUNDAY, JUNE 24: ROC'N PINK! For Great Cancer Awareness, presented by THINKLimo

Join the Milwaukee Milkmen and the ROC Foundation as we honor and support breast cancer awareness in our ROC'N Pink! Game. In addition to the cancer research organizations in attendance, we will also have a fashion show and a contest for the pinkest fan!

