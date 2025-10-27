The U-Show: Keaton Orrey Interview

Published on October 27, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Jonny Lazarus leads a weekly look around the USHL with an interview from Keaton Orrey of the Des Moines Bucaneers.

0:15 Recap - 3 Stars 4:00 NCAA, Spengler Cup 4:28 Commitments 4:48 Keaton Orrey Interview 11:32 NHL - Dominic James, Marshall Warren Debuts 12:22 Coming Up







