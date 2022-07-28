The Rinks - Poway Ice to Host Free Sled Hockey Clinic this Saturday

July 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The Rinks Development Program announced today that San Diego Ducks Sled Hockey will host a Try Sled Hockey clinic this Saturday, July 30 from 2-3:30 p.m. at THE RINKS - Poway Ice. The clinic will provide participants of all ages and abilities with hockey equipment, Ducks branded jerseys and hands-on coaching from members of the Ducks Sled Hockey Team free of charge.

San Diego Ducks Sled Hockey was founded in 2014 by former U.S. Marine Corps Captain Sarah Bettencourt two years after she was forced to retire from service due to permanent neurological damage she endured during helicopter pilot training. Following her retirement from the service, Bettencourt fell in love with the game of sled hockey and has dedicated herself to helping disabled athletes learn the sport. Bettencourt serves as the Founder and Director of Hockey Operations, Adult Team Manager and Captain of the Ducks Sled Hockey Team. A recipient of USA Hockey's Disabled Athlete of the Year Award in 2016, Bettencourt represents the U.S. in multiple sports serving as co-captain of the 2022 U.S. Para-Surf Team, in addition to being a member of the U.S. Women's Sled Hockey Team.

Former 21st Duck and Paralympian Lera Doederlein will also be in attendance as a coach at the Try Sled Hockey clinic. In 2019, Doederlein was named the 21st Duck by the Anaheim Ducks, which is a honor given to an individual who embodies perseverance, character and courage. Born in Russia with a birth defect called Arthrogryposis, which effects mobility in the lower extremities, Doederlein elected to have surgery in 2017, undergoing a bilateral knee disarticulation and becoming a double amputee at the age of 14. Since her surgery, Doederlein has become an elite multi-sport athlete as a member of the U.S. Women's Sled Hockey Team in addition to representing Team USA at the 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympics in Nordic Skiing and Biathlon.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.