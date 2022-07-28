Wolves Welcome Back Lodnia

July 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - The Calder Cup champion Chicago Wolves announced Thursday they have re-signed forward Ivan Lodnia to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2022-23 season.

The 22-year-old Los Angeles native capped his first full professional season with four goals during the Calder Cup Playoffs - each of which helped the Wolves win. He opened the scoring in Game 3 of the Central Division Semifinals to trigger the sweep of the Rockford IceHogs, scored in the Western Conference Finals Game 3 win at Stockton, delivered the game-winning goal in the clinching Game 6 win over Stockton and notched an important goal in Chicago's Calder Cup Finals Game 3 win at Springfield.

After signing with the Wolves last year at Thanksgiving, Lodnia posted 4 goals and 4 assists in 38 regular-season games and added 4 goals and 1 assist in 11 postseason appearances. He was a third-round pick of the Minnesota Wild in the 2017 NHL Draft.

The Wolves open their AHL title defense on Saturday, Oct. 15, when they host the Milwaukee Admirals in their 29th season opener. Prior to the game, the Wolves will raise a 2022 Calder Cup championship banner to the Allstate Arena rafters.

To find the latest on Wolves tickets, Calder Cup champion merchandise and additions to the team's 2022-23 roster, visit ChicagoWolves.com or contact a team representative at WolvesTix@ChicagoWolves.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.