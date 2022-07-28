IceHogs Sign Forward Morgan Adams-Moisan for 2022-23 Season

The Rockford IceHogs today announced that forward Morgan Adams-Moisan has signed a one-year American Hockey League contract with the club for the 2022-23 season.

Adams-Moisan, 25, skated in 28 games with the San Diego Gulls (AHL) last season, netting one goal and one assist for two points and ranked third on the team with 73 penalty minutes. During the 2020-21 campaign, the La Tuque, Québec, native helped lead the Fort Wayne Komets (ECHL) to a Kelly Cup title with 14 points (8G, 6A) in 37 regular-season contests and ranked fifth in the ECHL with 123 penalty minutes. In the postseason, he added three points (1G, 2A) in seven matches including a goal and an assist in Game 2 of Western Conference Final vs. Allen.

Entering his fifth professional season, Adams-Mosian began his career (2018-19) split between Laval Rocket (AHL) and the Maine Mariners (ECHL). In 44 career AHL contests, the 6-foot-2, 216-pound, forward has two goals and two assists for four points and 56 points (32G, 24A) in 134 career ECHL games. Prior to turning pro, he skated four seasons in the Québec Major Junior Hockey League with Blainville-Boisbriand and Drummondville.

