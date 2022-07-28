Anaheim Ducks Sign Nathan Gaucher to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

SAN DIEGO -The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed center Nathan Gaucher to a three-year entry-level contract.

Gaucher, 18 (11/6/03), earned the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's (QMJHL) 2021-22 Mike Bossy Award as the QMJHL's Best Professional Prospect after scoring 31-26=57 points with a +30 rating and 74 PIM in 66 games with the Quebec Remparts. The 6-3, 207-pound forward was also named a finalist for the second straight season for the Guy Carbonneau Trophy, awarded to the QMJHL's best defensive forward. Gaucher led the Remparts in faceoff wins (742), faceoff attempts (1,254), ranked tied for second in game-winning goals (6), and third in goals and points. He also collected 3-6=9 points in 12 QMJHL postseason games.

The Chambly, Quebec native has combined for 58-54=112 points with a +21 rating and 120 PIM in 155 QMJHL games with Quebec from 2019-22, in addition to 4-9=13 points in 18 career QMJHL Playoff contests. Gaucher represented Canada at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, tying for Canada Red's scoring lead with 2-3=5 points in five tournament games.

His brother, Jacob, captained Baie-Comeau Drakkar of the QMJHL in 2021-22, posting 35-33=68 points in 66 games to lead the team in goals while ranking tied for the team lead in points. His father, Yannick, is currently the Assistant General Manager of the QMJHL's Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in addition to the club's Head Scout.

