Apap Returns to Ads on AHL Deal

July 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed forward Tommy Apap to an American Hockey League contract for the 2022-23 season.

Apap returns to Milwaukee for his second season with the Admirals. He made his AHL debut with the team on December 17th, 2021 against Chicago and subsequently played 35 games with the Ads, scoring a goal and adding a pair of assists to go along with 20 penalty minutes. He also skated in a pair of Calder Cup Playoff contests.

The Bloomfield, MI native spent parts of two seasons with the Indy Fuel of the ECHL where he totaled 16 points (5g-11a) in 43 contests. He played collegiately at Michigan State, serving as team Captain his senior year. During his time in Lansing he accumulated 31 points (17g-14a) and a +10 rating while skating in 127 games.

Apap and the Admirals will kick off their 2022-23 season on the road in Chicago on October 15th before beginning the home portion of their schedule one week later on October 22nd at 6 pm against the Manitoba Moose.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 28, 2022

Apap Returns to Ads on AHL Deal - Milwaukee Admirals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.